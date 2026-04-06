3 5 Image Credit : Indian Railways

Railway job vacancies and eligibility

For the Assistant post, you need a B.Com degree with 60% marks from a recognised university and must have cleared CA or CMA Intermediate. For the Assistant Manager post, you need to be a full CA/CMA or have an MBA/PGDM in Finance along with your degree. The age limit is 18 to 30 years. SC/ST candidates get a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates get 3 years, as per government rules.