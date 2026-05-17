In today's competitive world, just having a degree isn't enough. Companies are always looking for young people with real experience and skills. Keeping this in mind, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced a great internship opportunity for students.

Who can apply?

This internship is at DRDO's DEBEL lab in Bengaluru. Undergraduate and postgraduate students studying engineering or science in any UGC or AICTE-approved college can apply.

Key Requirements:

- Only for engineering/science students

- Must be from a recognised college

- A complete application is mandatory

- Selection is based on merit

- Stipend up to Rs 30,000