DRDO Announces Paid Internship Opportunity at Bengaluru DEBEL Lab for Eligible Students
DRDO has announced a paid internship at its DEBEL lab in Bengaluru for engineering and science students. Selected candidates from recognised colleges can receive a stipend of up to Rs 30,000.
DRDO announces paid internship.
In today's competitive world, just having a degree isn't enough. Companies are always looking for young people with real experience and skills. Keeping this in mind, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced a great internship opportunity for students.
Who can apply?
This internship is at DRDO's DEBEL lab in Bengaluru. Undergraduate and postgraduate students studying engineering or science in any UGC or AICTE-approved college can apply.
Key Requirements:
- Only for engineering/science students
- Must be from a recognised college
- A complete application is mandatory
- Selection is based on merit
- Stipend up to Rs 30,000
A super update for students.
This internship will last for about 6 months. Selected students will get a total stipend of Rs 30,000. You will receive the first Rs 15,000 after completing three months, and the remaining amount at the end of the internship.
Benefits for Students:
- Hands-on practical training
- Real research experience
- Exposure to how DRDO works
- Big boost for your career growth
How to Apply?
You cannot apply for this internship online. You need to print the application form, fill it out, and send it with your mark sheets and a permission letter from your college.
Address to send application: The Director, DEBEL, DRDO, ADE Campus, New Thippasandra, Bengaluru - 560075
Important Dates: - Last date to apply: May 31, 2026
- Selection list announcement: June 18, 2026
- Internship starts: July 1, 2026 Here's some good news for students: there is no written test.
This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants to build a career in research.
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