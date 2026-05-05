Government Jobs May 2026: Over 12,000 Vacancies – Apply Now Before Deadlines Close Fast
Over 12,000 government jobs are open this May 2026 across SSC, NTPC, CRPF, RBI, and UPCISB. From 10th pass to graduates, salaries go up to ₹1 lakh. Apply early, as deadlines are approaching soon.
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SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2026
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is hiring for Stenographer Grade C & D roles. There are about 731 vacancies open for candidates who have passed their 12th standard. The age limit is between 18 and 30 years, depending on the post. You can earn a monthly salary from ₹25,000 to ₹80,000. The last date to apply is 15th May 2026 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. This is a top option for 12th pass job seekers.
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NTPC Assistant Executive Recruitment 2026
NTPC is looking for Assistant Executives in Operations. They have 250 posts for engineering graduates in Electrical or Mechanical fields. The maximum age for applicants is 35 years. The estimated salary in this PSU role is between ₹55,000 and ₹1,10,000. Make sure to apply by the 7th May 2026 deadline on careers.ntpc.co.in. This is a great high-salary government job.
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CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced a massive recruitment for Constable (Tradesman) positions, with around 9,175 vacancies. Candidates who have completed their 10th standard can apply. The age bracket is 18 to 23 years. The pay scale is Level-3, which is ₹21,700 to ₹69,100. The last date to submit your application is 19th May 2026 on crpf.gov.in. This is a fantastic chance for those wanting a career in the defence forces.
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RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is recruiting for the coveted Grade B Officer role. There are approximately 60 vacancies. To be eligible, you need a graduation degree with at least 60% marks. The age limit for applicants is 21 to 30 years. The gross monthly salary is over ₹80,000. The application window closes on 20th May 2026. You can apply on the official RBI website, rbi.org.in. This is one of India's most prestigious government jobs.
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UPCISB Recruitment 2026
The UPCISB has opened recruitment for various posts, with a total of about 2,085 vacancies. Eligibility criteria vary by post, requiring 10th pass, 12th pass, or a graduation degree. The age limit is broad, from 18 to 40 years. The salary also depends on the post, ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹60,000. The last date to apply is 15th May 2026 at upcisb.upsdc.gov.in. This recruitment drive has options for candidates with different qualifications.
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