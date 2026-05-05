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RBI Grade B Recruitment 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is recruiting for the coveted Grade B Officer role. There are approximately 60 vacancies. To be eligible, you need a graduation degree with at least 60% marks. The age limit for applicants is 21 to 30 years. The gross monthly salary is over ₹80,000. The application window closes on 20th May 2026. You can apply on the official RBI website, rbi.org.in. This is one of India's most prestigious government jobs.