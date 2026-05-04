Planning for college after CBSE 12th Result 2026? Admissions to DU, JNU and BHU now depend mainly on CUET scores, not just board marks, giving students a fairer chance at top universities.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the 12th board results for 2026 very soon. Once the results are out, students who took the exam can check and download their scores from the official website, cbse.gov.in. But in the meantime, let's talk about something more important: how do you get into top universities like Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Banaras Hindu University (BHU)? And what kind of scores do you need? The truth is, just getting a high score in your board exams isn't enough anymore. The entire focus of college admissions has shifted to a new system. Let's break down how this system works and how it gives even students with lower 12th-grade marks a fair shot at getting in.

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Do CBSE 12th marks decide your admission to a top college?

Just a few years ago, cut-offs of 95% to 100% were common in places like Delhi University. This put immense pressure on students to score exceptionally well in their board exams. But now, the picture has completely changed. In the current system, your CBSE marks only prove that you have completed your schooling and are eligible for admission. Think of your board result as a necessary step, but not the one that decides which college you'll get. The real competition now happens in the entrance exam.

Also read: What to Do After 12th: 5 Smart Career Options for a Bright Future

How does admission to DU work? What is CUET's role?

Admissions to undergraduate courses at Delhi University are now done entirely through the CUET (UG) exam. This has made the process much more transparent and fair for everyone. A student first needs to get a good score in CUET. Based on that score, they are allotted a college and course through the CSAS portal. Your board marks are not directly included in the merit list. However, if two students have the exact same CUET score, their Class 12 or Class 10 marks are used as a tie-breaker. Also, some courses might have a minimum percentage requirement that you need to meet. All in all, the student who performs better in CUET is the one who gets ahead in DU.

What is the admission process for JNU?

The admission pattern at Jawaharlal Nehru University is also linked with CUET now. Here too, board marks are only checked for eligibility, while the selection is based entirely on your entrance exam score. It's very important for students to choose the right sections in the CUET exam, especially English and the General Test, as these are required for most courses. We've seen that students with a strong academic base tend to do better in the entrance exam, but that doesn't mean only high-scorers succeed. With the right preparation and strategy, any student can achieve a good score.

Do students with low marks in CBSE 12th also have a fair chance?

The best thing about this new system is that it gives students a second chance. If for some reason you didn't get the marks you expected in your board exams, it doesn't mean your dream of getting into a top university is over. Universities like Jamia Millia Islamia, Banaras Hindu University, and many others now use CUET scores for admission. So, students can improve their preparation, perform well in the entrance exam, and secure a seat in their preferred college. This change has turned out to be a big opportunity for students.

What should 12th-grade students do for top college admissions?

In this changing admission system, it's crucial for students to keep their focus in the right direction. Instead of worrying about your board results, it's more beneficial to concentrate on preparing for CUET. Choosing the right subject combination, taking regular mock tests, and working on time management can be the key to success. Students who plan their preparation smartly are the ones who will get ahead in this competition. The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is definitely an important milestone, but it's not the final verdict. Today, the real basis for college admission is your CUET score. So, if your goal is to get into DU, JNU, or any other top university, you need to put all your energy into performing brilliantly in the entrance exam.

Also read: Government Jobs 2026: Big Opportunity for 12th Pass; Apply for SSC 731 Stenographer Vacancies