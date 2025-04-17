Image Credit : Social Media

Location: Zone-II, R-5, Chetak Bridge, SBI Colony, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh - 462011

Specialization: IIT-JEE, NTSE, JEE Main, JEE Advanced

Time: All days: 7:30 am to 8:30 pm

Mitesh Rathi Classes was started in the year 2002 with the aim of providing right guidance to the students so that they can excel in various competitive exams along with their respective school and board exams. This institute conducts regular practice sessions and provides notes to the students.