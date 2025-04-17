Top 5 coaching institutes in Bhopal for UPSC, SSC, Banking and more
Discover the top 5 coaching centers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Institutes like APT Study, TopRankers, Mahendra Educational, Mitesh Rathi Classes, and Unique IAS Study Circle provide excellent education and guidance to students.
Top 5 Coaching Institutes
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has a long list of excellent coaching institutes for students, which help in preparing for various competitive exams. Let's look at 5 major coaching centers, which are known for quality, expertise and student satisfaction.
1. APT Study
Location: Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Specialization: UPSC, MPPSC, SSC, Banking, JEE, NEET
Time: All days: 10 am to 8 pm
APT Study is a leading coaching institute that provides students with comprehensive study material, 24/7 digital library, and personalized guidance. This institute gives students the opportunity to study under the guidance of national and international level teachers.
2. TopRankers
Location: 127, Zone-II, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh - 462011
Specialization: CLAT, AILET, AIBE, LLB, LLM, SLAT, IPM, CUET, NID, NATA, NIFT, JEE MAIN
Time: All days: 9 am to 9 pm
TopRankers is an online platform that provides reliable and trustworthy resources for preparing for various competitive exams. This institute helps students prepare for various career options.
3. Mahendra Educational
Location: Second Floor, Plot Number, Narula Complex, 131, Irrigation Office, Zone-2, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh - 462023
Specialization: IBPS RRB, IBPS SO, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, SBI PO, SBI SO, SBI Clerk, RRB Group D, RRB NTPC, SSC CGL
Time: Sunday: 9:30 AM - 6:30 PM, All other days: 7:45 AM - 8 PM
Mahendra Educational Private Limited is a renowned coaching center that provides specialized tutors for the preparation of various government exams. This institute maintains discipline and guides students towards excellence.
4. Mitesh Rathi Classes
Location: Zone-II, R-5, Chetak Bridge, SBI Colony, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh - 462011
Specialization: IIT-JEE, NTSE, JEE Main, JEE Advanced
Time: All days: 7:30 am to 8:30 pm
Mitesh Rathi Classes was started in the year 2002 with the aim of providing right guidance to the students so that they can excel in various competitive exams along with their respective school and board exams. This institute conducts regular practice sessions and provides notes to the students.
5. Unique IAS Study Circle
Location: 89, Amrit Tower, First Floor, Zone-II, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh - 462003
Specialization: IAS, IPS, IRS, UPSC, MPPSC
Time: Sunday: Closed, All other days: 11 am - 7 pm
Unique IAS Study Circle is a well recognized coaching center for aspirants of various competitive exams. This institute helps students understand the material and improve their grades.