CBSE Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 very soon. While the official date and time have not yet been confirmed by the board, media reports and previous trends suggest that the results are likely to be released between May 15 and May 20.

This year, the CBSE board exams were conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4. With the evaluation process nearing completion, lakhs of students across the country are now eagerly waiting for their results.

Where to Check CBSE Result 2025?

List of official websites to check the results-

https://results.cbse.nic.in/

https://www.cbse.gov.in/

https://www.digilocker.gov.in/

How to Check CBSE Result 2025 (Online Method)

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025".

Step 3: Fill in the required information like roll number, date of birth, and security code.

Step 4: Submit all the details. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and keep a printout of it for future reference.

How to View CBSE 10th 12th Result 2025 on DigiLocker?

Follow the steps given below to check the result on DigiLocker-

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose one option from class 10 or 12. Enter your school code, roll number, and 6-digit security pin received from the school.

Step 3: Click on 'Next'. An OTP will come on the registered mobile number, enter it.

Step 4: After verification, your DigiLocker account will be activated.

Step 5: Click on “Go to DigiLocker account”. Your result will appear in the Documents section,.

Be Patient if Websites Crash Due to Heavy Traffic

There may be heavy traffic on the websites after the release of the results, so be patient and try to check the results from more than one platform. Keep the hard copy of the result safe, it will be useful in further admission and document verification.