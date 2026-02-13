Looking for tips to score high in your CBSE board exams? Learn effective time management, answer presentation strategies, and smart writing techniques to impress examiners. Get our complete guide for super tips!

As the CBSE board exams approach, students often feel a sense of anxiety. Even after studying all year, success depends on how we perform in those three hours. To avoid the regret of "I studied well but scored less," let's look at some smart strategies to use on the answer sheet.

Don't Waste Those 15 Minutes

Before the exam begins, you are given 15 minutes to read the question paper. This is the first step to your success. Use this time to plan which questions you know the answers to clearly and which ones to write first. Don't be intimidated by difficult questions; tick the ones you know and prepare yourself mentally.

Write What You Know First

Always start by writing the answers to the questions you know very well. If the first few pages have correct answers written in neat handwriting without any strikeouts, it will create a good impression on the examiner. This can positively influence how they approach the rest of your answers.

Points are Important, Not Paragraphs

Avoid writing long paragraphs. It's better to write answers in bullet points. This makes it easier for the examiner to read. Underline keywords with a pencil. Where diagrams are needed, draw them clearly with a pencil and don't forget to label the parts.

The Magic of Time Management

A common mistake many students make is spending too much time on one question and then rushing through the others at the last minute. Plan in advance how much time to allocate for each section. If you don't know the answer to a question, leave space for it and move on to the next one instead of wasting time.

The Final 10 Minutes

Finish writing 10 minutes before the exam ends. It is very important to use the remaining time for revision. Check if you have written the question numbers correctly and if you have answered all the questions. This small check can save you many marks. Face the exam with confidence, and success is certain!