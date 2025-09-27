TNSTC Announces 1,588 Apprentice Jobs in Tamil Nadu – No Exam Required
TNSTC announces 1,588 apprentice vacancies with no exam in Tamil Nadu Government Bus Corporation. Selection is merit-based. Eligible candidates can apply online before the last date, October 18, 2025. Don’t miss this government job opportunity!
TNSTC Government Job Opportunity Awaits Across Tamil Nadu!
A fantastic opportunity for job seekers in Tamil Nadu! TNSTC has released 1,588 Apprentice vacancies. No exam is required; selection will be based on the merit list, interview, and certificate verification. Apply online between September 18 and October 18, 2025.
Positions and Their Educational Qualifications
TNSTC has 1,588 apprentice roles: 459 Graduate (Engg) at ₹9k/month, 561 Technician (Diploma) at ₹8k/month, and 569 Non-Engg Graduate at ₹9k/month. All jobs are in Tamil Nadu.
Application Method and Selection Process
No application fee is required. The age limit is as per apprentice rules. Selection is based on a merit list from academic marks, followed by original certificate verification.
Important Dates:
o Application Start: 18.09.2025
o Application End: 18.10.2025
Eligible graduates should read the official notice and apply online before the deadline to grab this great opportunity.