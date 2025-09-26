BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Bharat Electronics Limited is hiring 610 Trainee Engineers in BG and EM units. Engineering graduates can apply online at bel-india.in by October 7, 2025. Check eligibility, salary, selection process, and more.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025: Great news for engineering graduates seeking government jobs! Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has launched a major recruitment drive for Trainee Engineer positions, offering a total of 610 vacancies across various units. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website bel-india.in. The last date to apply is October 7, 2025.

BEL Vacancies 2025: How many posts will be filled?

Under this recruitment drive, positions will be filled in different units.

TEBG (Trainee Engineer – BG Unit): 488 posts

TEEM (Trainee Engineer – EM Unit): 122 posts

What is the eligibility for BEL Recruitment?

Candidates applying for these posts must have a B.E., B.Tech, or B.Sc (4-year course) engineering degree from a recognized university or college. The maximum age limit for General and EWS category candidates is set at 28 years. Reserved categories will get age relaxation as per the rules.

What is the selection process? (BEL Selection Process 2025)

Candidates who meet the specified eligibility criteria and whose applications are correctly accepted will be shortlisted for a written test. After that, the selection will be based on merit.

What is the application fee? (BEL Application Fee)

The application fee for UR, EWS, and OBC candidates is ₹177. Meanwhile, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are completely exempted from the fee.

BEL Application Process: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply by visiting BEL's official website, bel-india.in. It is important to read the notification carefully before filling out the application to avoid any mistakes.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025 Direct Link to Apply

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2025 Detailed Notification

How much salary will a Trainee Engineer get?

The Trainee Engineer job will initially be for 2 years. Based on need and performance, it can be extended by 1 year for a total of 3 years.

1st year: Monthly salary will be ₹30,000.

2nd year: Monthly salary will be ₹35,000.

If extended, 3rd year: Monthly salary will be ₹40,000.

Additional allowance: An annual amount of ₹12,000 will be provided for medical insurance, clothing, shoes, etc., which will be given in 2 installments (the first with the first month's salary, the second after 6 months).