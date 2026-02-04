- Home
The TN School Education Department will conduct online counseling for vacant postgraduate teacher posts in government higher secondary schools via the EMIS portal, with appointments confirmed by the Chief Minister.
EMIS Website
District Chief Education Officers are ordered to arrange online counseling for PG teacher posts. The School Education Dept has already issued instructions for this process via the EMIS portal for candidates selected by the TRB for 2023-25.
Postgraduate Teacher Appointment
A district-wise list has been emailed for candidates to attend counseling locally. Counseling for 6 subjects is on Feb 7th, and for 8 other subjects, it's on Feb 9th.
Online Counseling
On counseling day, Chief Education Officers must verify candidates' educational qualifications (SSLC, HSC, Bachelor's, B.Ed, Master's) and other certificates like Community, PSTM, and Differently Abled, if applicable.
Appointment Order
The appointment order will be given by the TN Chief Minister in Chennai. Chief Education Officers must submit five copies of the order in a folder to the Joint Director of School Education on the morning of Feb 11.
All District Chief Education Officers
District Chief Education Officers are asked to make all preparations for the counseling and the Chennai event, as instructed in a recent video conference by the education directors.
