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Government Jobs 2026: Big Opportunity for 12th Pass; Apply for SSC 731 Stenographer Vacancies
SSC has announced 731 Stenographer Grade C and D posts for 2026. Open to 12th pass candidates, this Central Government job offers nationwide postings and a starting salary of ₹35,400.
SSC Recruitment 2026 – 731 Stenographer Job Opportunity
Recruitment Details
This recruitment drive will fill Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group B) and Grade ‘D’ (Group C) positions. The online application process starts on April 24, 2026, and will close on May 15, 2026. All interested candidates must apply before the deadline. For the basic educational qualification, applicants must have passed their 12th standard or an equivalent exam from a recognised board or university.
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Age Limit
Selection Process
Exam Centres
How to Apply
This will be the first step to success
The SSC Stenographer job is an excellent Central Government opportunity for anyone who has passed their 12th standard. With a good salary, job security, and growth prospects, the competition will be high. So, don't wait. Apply immediately and start your preparation. This could be the first step towards a successful career.
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