3 7 Image Credit : stockPhoto

Age Limit

For the Grade ‘C’ post, candidates between 18 and 30 years can apply. For the Grade ‘D’ post, the age limit is 18 to 27 years. The government provides age relaxation for SC, ST, OBC, and persons with disabilities as per the rules. Selected candidates will receive a starting salary of ₹35,400. On top of this, they will also get other allowances like DA and HRA, which are given to Central Government employees, making this a financially secure job.