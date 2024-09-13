Southern Railway Jobs: Sports Quota Recruitment 2024

Southern Railway Recruitment: Southern Railway has announced a job notification for sportspersons. This is a great opportunity for athletes looking to build a career in the Indian Railways.

Southern Railway has announced 67 vacancies under the sports quota. Athletes (male/female) from various disciplines, including running, chess, weightlifting, basketball, boxing, and cricket, are eligible to apply. Details about educational qualifications, age limit, and the last date to apply are provided below.

Vacancy Details: A total of 67 vacancies are to be filled, including 46 vacancies in Level 1, 16 vacancies in Level 2 and 3, and 5 vacancies in Level 4 and 5.

Educational Qualification: The educational qualification varies depending on the position. The minimum qualification is 10th standard, and the maximum is a graduate degree. Applicants for Level-1 sports category should have passed 10th standard or ITI. Applicants for Level 2 and 3 sports positions should have passed 12th standard or equivalent. A graduate degree is required for Level 4 and 5 positions. Also Read: Southern Railway: Important Announcement for Devotees Going to Tirupati!

Age Limit: EWS and general category candidates should be between 18 and 25 years old. The age will be determined from January 1, 2025. Relaxations in the upper age limit will be announced for other categories as per the rules. Application Fee: The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS categories is Rs. 500. The application fee for SC, ST, and PwD categories, Ex-Servicemen, and women is Rs. 250.

Salary Details: The minimum salary for Level 1 positions in Southern Railway is Rs. 18,000, Level 2 is Rs. 19,900, Level 3 is Rs. 21,700, Level 4 is Rs. 25,500, and Level 5 is Rs. 29,200. Last Date to Apply: The online application process for railway jobs started on September 7th at 9 am. The last date to apply is October 6th. The exam date will be announced later.

Selection Process: The selection process for the Southern Railway sports quota will involve physical tests rather than written exams. Athletes will be selected for the above positions in 4 stages: sports trial, physical fitness test, document verification, and finally, a medical examination. How to Apply Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Southern Railway sports quota positions through the website https://iroams.com/.

