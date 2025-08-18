Image Credit : Getty

Monday is the beginning of a new week. It’s a great time to stop, think, and decide what you want to achieve. Setting your goals at the start of the week helps you feel ready and organised. It gives you a fresh start and helps you stay focused for the days ahead. With every new change and by accepting a new outlook, you challenge yourself to stay sharp and become a better person. If you want solid growth in your career or life, these tips can help you make the most of each day.