Image Credit : Getty

Steps to Become a Successful Freelancer

1. Choose your skill

Pick a service or skill you’re good at and enjoy.

2. Build a portfolio

Create sample work or take on small projects to showcase your abilities.

3. Select the right platform

Join freelance websites like Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer, or Toptal. Different platforms work better for different types of freelancers.

4. Optimize your profile

Write a clear, professional profile that highlights your skills, experience, and the value you offer.

5. Apply for jobs or bid on projects

Actively look for work and send customised proposals.

6. Deliver quality work

Meet deadlines, follow instructions, and aim to exceed expectations.

7. Keep learning

Stay updated with industry trends and continue improving your skills.