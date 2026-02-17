Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The reason for his hospitalisation remains undisclosed. Son Salman Khan, daughter Alvira, and son-in-law Aayush Sharma were spotted arriving at the hospital.

Salman Khan, Family Arrive at Hospital

Shortly after news of his admission surfaced, superstar Salman Khan was spotted arriving at the hospital. The actor was seen leaving the premises under heavy security, dressed in a black T-shirt and cap. He did not address the media gathered outside.

Salim's daughter, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, son-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma were also spotted arriving at the hospital.

An Iconic Legacy in Indian Cinema

Salim Khan, who celebrated his 90th birthday in November 2025, remains one of the most influential figures in the history of Indian cinema. As part of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, he co-wrote several landmark films that reshaped mainstream Hindi cinema in the 1970s. Among his most celebrated works are 'Sholay,' 'Zanjeer' and 'Deewar,' films that not only achieved massive commercial success but also left a lasting cultural impact. Over the decades, his storytelling and character arcs have been credited with defining the "angry young man" era in Bollywood and influencing generations of filmmakers and writers.