Repco Bank Recruitment 2024: Job Openings Details

Repco Bank Recruitment 2024

Repco Bank invites applications for vacant positions. Applicants are requested to download the application form PDF through the official website http://www.repcobank.com/.

Educational Qualifications: Any undergraduate degree (i.e., 10+2+3 stream) or equivalent. Experience: Minimum three years of experience in the marketing field in Banking and Financial Services. For Post Graduate degree with specialization in Marketing, minimum 1 year experience in Banking and Financial Services is required.

Marketing Associate Posts

How to Apply:

i) Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria should submit a typed bio-data form in English on thick A4 size paper, affixed with a recent passport size photograph on the top right corner of the application, indicating in bold letters the name of the post for which she/he is applying. The PDF format of the application form is available on the Bank's website www.repcobank.com.

iii) Applications should be sent in a closed cover superscribed "Application for the post of Marketing Associate" to the following address:

General Manager (GM) (Admin), Repco Bank Ltd, P.B.No.1449, Repco Tower, No: Thirty Three, North Usman Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600 017.

Important Dates:

Start Date for Submission of Application: 20.11.2024

Last Date for Submission of Application: 09.12.2024.