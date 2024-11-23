Repco Bank Recruitment 2024: Job Openings Details

Repco Bank invites applications for vacant positions. Eligible candidates can apply by 09.12.2024. Details regarding educational qualifications, salary, and application procedures are provided.

Repco Bank Recruitment 2024

Repco Bank invites applications for vacant positions. Applicants are requested to download the application form PDF through the official website http://www.repcobank.com/.

Company Name: Repco Bank
Job Type: Contract Basis
Duration: 11 Months (Extendable)
Total Vacancies: 10 Marketing Associate Positions
Location: Chennai
Start Date: 20.11.2024
Last Date: 09.12.2024
Application Mode: Offline
Official Website: http://www.repcobank.com.

Repco Bank's Latest Vacancy Details:

1. Marketing Associate - 10 Positions

Educational Qualification (as of 31.10.2024):

Educational Qualifications: Any undergraduate degree (i.e., 10+2+3 stream) or equivalent. Experience: Minimum three years of experience in the marketing field in Banking and Financial Services. For Post Graduate degree with specialization in Marketing, minimum 1 year experience in Banking and Financial Services is required.

Age Limit (as of 31.10.2024):

1. Marketing Associate - Minimum - 25 Years Maximum - 35 Years

Salary Details:

1. Marketing Associate - Rs.15000/- p.m [Rs.12,000/- + Rs.3000/-(Fixed Conveyance)

Selection Process:

1. Shortlisting
2. Interview.

How to Apply:

i) Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria should submit a typed bio-data form in English on thick A4 size paper, affixed with a recent passport size photograph on the top right corner of the application, indicating in bold letters the name of the post for which she/he is applying. The PDF format of the application form is available on the Bank's website www.repcobank.com.

iii) Applications should be sent in a closed cover superscribed "Application for the post of Marketing Associate" to the following address:

General Manager (GM) (Admin), Repco Bank Ltd, P.B.No.1449, Repco Tower, No: Thirty Three, North Usman Road, T.Nagar, Chennai - 600 017.

Important Dates:

Start Date for Submission of Application: 20.11.2024
Last Date for Submission of Application: 09.12.2024.

