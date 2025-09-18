The wait for the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 is almost over. After the result is released, candidates can check their scores on ibps.in. Learn how to check the result and get the latest updates related to this exam.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Date: The wait for the results for candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2025 is about to end. The IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) is likely to announce the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 soon. According to reports, the result may be released in September 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Prelims exam for Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) posts can check for updates on their results on the official IBPS website, ibps.in.

Penalty for Wrong Answers

This year, the PO and MT Prelims exam was held on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025. The exam had 100 questions for 100 marks. To qualify, candidates must secure the minimum cut-off marks set by IBPS in each test. For every wrong answer given by the candidates, 25 percent, or one-fourth, of the marks will be deducted. This means that only the corrected score will be displayed in the result.

How to Check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025?

After the result is declared, candidates can view their result by following the steps below-

Go to the official IBPS website, ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 link available on the homepage.

Enter your login details such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

After submitting, your result will be displayed on the screen.

After checking the result, download it and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Cut-off and Shortlisting for Main Exam

Every candidate must clear the minimum cut-off in all three tests. IBPS will shortlist a sufficient number of candidates from each category for the Online Main Exam as per its requirements. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will have to appear for the Mains exam. Candidates successful in the Mains will participate in the interview round, after which the final result will be released.