Meet JEE Advanced topper Chitraang Murdia who ditched IIT for Physics passion
JEE Advanced Topper Chitraang Murdia's Success Story: Chitraang Murdia, who topped the JEE Advanced in 2014, took admission in Computer Science at IIT Bombay. But he left IIT Bombay midway to pursue Physics at MIT. Find out why.
| Published : Apr 27 2025, 10:45 AM
Image Credit : Chitraang Murdia Facebook
Chitraang Murdia, JEE Advanced 2014 All India Rank 1
One of India's toughest exams, JEE Advanced, is a dream for every engineering student. But what if someone achieves this dream and then gives it up? This is what Chitraang Murdia did, who secured All India Rank 1 in JEE Advanced in 2014.
Image Credit : Chitraang Murdia Facebook
Selected in IIT Bombay
After topping the JEE, Chitraang Murdia took Computer Science at the country's most popular engineering college, IIT Bombay. But within a few months, he realized that the path he had taken was not the path of his heart.
Image Credit : Chitraang Murdia Facebook
Computer Science was good, but Physics felt right
According to Chitraang Murdia, he was enjoying Computer Science, but Physics was close to his heart. He was interested in research, especially in Quantum Physics. So he took the big decision to leave IIT Bombay.
Image Credit : Chitraang Murdia Facebook
Journey from IIT to MIT with a scholarship
Leaving a place like IIT and going to MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) was not an easy decision. But Chitraang Murdia's spirit was different. He got admission to MIT, that too with a scholarship.
Image Credit : Chitraang Murdia Facebook
Do what your heart says, Chitraang's message
He says, “I have seen how many students suppress their inner voice and choose computer science just because everyone else is doing it. I want people to follow their passion. Especially those who are interested in physics, maths or research.
Image Credit : Chitraang Murdia Facebook
What is Chitraang Murdia doing now?
Chitraang did his Bachelors in Physics from MIT, then completed his PhD from UC Berkeley and is now working as a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Pennsylvania.
Image Credit : Chitraang Murdia Facebook
Just topping is not enough, choosing the right path is also important
Everyone talks about JEE or IIT, but Chitraang Murdia's story tells that it is not just about topping, but also about understanding yourself and choosing the right path.
