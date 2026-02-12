Marks vs Percentile in JEE Main 2026: Understanding NTA’s Normalisation Method
JEE Main 2026: Confused about marks vs percentile? Learn how NTA’s normalisation method works, how percentile differs from percentage, and how your All India Rank (AIR) is calculated.
JEE Main
Every year when the JEE Main exam results are out, a huge confusion usually arises among students and parents. The question is, "I scored over 200, but my percentile is low. My friend who scored less than me got a higher percentile, how is this possible?" The answer lies in the unique evaluation method followed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Marks are different... Percentile is different!
First, students need to understand that percentile is not percentage. If you get 90 percent, it means you scored 90 out of 100. But, a 90 percentile doesn't indicate your score. It means you've performed better than 90 percent of the total students who took the exam. In other words, you are in the top 10 percent of those who wrote in your shift.
The 'Normalization' magic in the shift system
JEE Main exams don't happen on a single day. They are held over several days in multiple shifts. In one shift, the paper might be very tough, and in another, very easy. To eliminate this bias, the NTA uses the 'Normalization' method. This ensures students who took tough and easy papers are evaluated equally.
Same score... but different ranks!
For example, if a student scores 150 in a tough shift, they might get a 99 percentile. But, scoring the same 150 in an easy shift might only get them a 95 percentile. So, more than your raw marks, your position relative to others in your shift determines your fate.
What's important for college admission?
For engineering college admissions, your direct marks aren't considered. Only the All India Rank (AIR), created by combining percentile scores from all shifts, is important. It's smart to prepare for counseling based on your rank, not your marks.
