Image Credit : Asianet News

Most technical roles at ISRO require at least a bachelor's degree. A BTech or BE in fields like Mechanical, Electronics and Communication, Electrical, Computer Science, or Aerospace Engineering is common.

For research-oriented roles, a BSc in Physics, Math, or Astronomy followed by a master's is a good path. A minimum of 65% marks or 6.84/10 CGPA from a recognized university is needed.