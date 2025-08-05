Image Credit : Getty

Critical thinking means using reason, logic, and evidence to make decisions. Instead of just saying, “That’s true because someone told me,” a critical thinker asks, “How do we know that’s true?” It helps you ask the right questions, understand the argument, and form your own opinions rather than just accepting any false information.

Why Is It Important for Students?

As students, you’re always learning new things. This skill can help you understand subjects better and write stronger answers and essays. You’ll become more confident when sharing your opinions.