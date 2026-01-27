- Home
Google Paid Internship India: If you want to build a career in the tech and research field, Google has a great opportunity for you. Google has announced paid internship and apprenticeship programs for the year 2026. Read on for the full details.
Who can apply for the Google paid internship?
Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD students can apply. Interns will work in top tech hubs like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, earning a good salary while learning from experts.
Silicon Engineering Intern, PhD - Summer 2026
For PhD students in CS, ECE, EE, or related fields. Interns will work on next-gen cloud silicon projects. The application deadline is March 31, 2026.
Software Engineering PhD Intern - Summer 2026
PhD students in software development can apply for this 12-14 week internship. You'll work on real-world projects and learn to build scalable software.
Student Researcher - 2026
Open to Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD students in CS, linguistics, stats, math, economics, or natural sciences. Deadline is March 31, 2026. Work on real-world problems.
Google internship and research programs
Overall, these Google internship and research programs are a great opportunity for students who dream of working at a global tech company while they study.
