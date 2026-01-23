Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis confirmed his attendance at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in Feb 2026, following a meeting with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting India's key role in AI.

Google DeepMind CEO Confirms Summit Participation

Google DeepMind CEO and Co-founder Demis Hassabis confirmed his participation in the upcoming AI Impact Summit in New Delhi following a meeting with Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The summit, scheduled for February 2026, focuses on India's role in the global development and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies.

The announcement followed a series of diplomatic engagements at Davos, where the Union IT Minister Vaishnaw met with global technology leaders to discuss the sector's growth. Google DeepMind CEO Hassabis shared details of the interaction on the social media platform X, noting the significance of the upcoming summit. The discussions centered on the strategic positioning of India within the international AI landscape and the technical potential of these systems to address global challenges.

"Great to meet you Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. Really enjoyed our discussion on AI's incredible potential to benefit humanity & India's important role in realising this - looking forward to continuing our conversation at the Summit!" Hassabis stated on X.

India's Push for AI Collaboration

The Google DeepMind executive's commitment to the February event aligns with the government's efforts to centralize AI policy discussions in the capital. Vaishnaw also met with OpenAI Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane during the forum. The Minister highlighted the necessity of collaborative frameworks in shaping technology for public benefit. He emphasized that the February summit serves as a platform for these international entities to engage directly with India's digital infrastructure.

"Met Mr. Demis Hassabis, CEO & Co-founder, Google DeepMind and Mr. Chris Lehane, Chief Global Affairs Officer, OpenAI, at WEF, Davos. Discussed India's growing role in shaping AI for global good. Encouraged active participation in the AI Impact Summit, to be held in New Delhi in February, 2026," the Minister said. (ANI)