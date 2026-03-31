How to Ace JEE Main 2026 April Exam: Top Books and Preparation Tips
JEE Main 2026 April session starts April 2. Experts advise focusing on NCERT textbooks, revising concepts, practising select reference books, solving previous papers, and taking mock tests for better time management.
JEE Main 2026
NCERT - The Foundation of Success
For the JEE exam, your Class 11 and 12 NCERT textbooks are the real deal. Especially for Chemistry, many questions are asked directly from the NCERT books. You must repeatedly go over the examples, concepts, and questions in them.
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Recommended Books for Chemistry and Maths
Practice and Time Management
The Formula for Success
Don't just pile up books. The secret is to pick a few quality ones and study them thoroughly to get closer to your IIT dream. If you stick to a clear plan, practice consistently, and revise properly, you can definitely crack the JEE Main exam.
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