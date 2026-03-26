India launches a major AI skilling programme offering 15,000 free scholarships in partnership with Google and YouTube. The initiative provides hands-on training in AI, generative tools, and digital skills for students.

In today's digital world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a fancy tech term; it's become a basic necessity. Realising this, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has launched a massive new plan with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai. They've teamed up with global giants Google and YouTube to provide AI training and scholarships to about 15,000 students.

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This program is specially designed for young people who are passionate about media, entertainment, animation, gaming, and digital storytelling.

Who can benefit? And what will be taught?

This "National AI Skilling" initiative is aimed at students who are getting ready for the job market and young professionals already in the field. The idea is not just to teach theory, but to give them practical, hands-on experience on how to use AI tools in a real-world work environment.

The course will cover modern techniques like basic AI concepts, responsible AI usage, and Generative AI, all through Google's 'Career Certificates' and Google Cloud platforms.

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Training will happen in two phases

The program is very clearly planned and will be rolled out in two stages:

1. First Phase: All selected students will get basic training on the fundamentals of AI and why it's so important.

2. Second Phase: Those who successfully finish the first phase will qualify for the next level. This stage will involve hands-on projects, learning best practices on the YouTube platform, and training on how to use Google's advanced AI tools.

This second phase of training will be held in a hybrid mode (both in-person and online) at 'Creative Hubs' located in major Indian cities.

India's 'Orange Economy'

In the 2026 Union Budget, a lot of importance was given to the 'Orange Economy', which is the economy driven by creative fields. The government believes that sectors like animation, gaming, and digital content will be the backbone of India's future growth. This partnership between IICT, Google, and YouTube has been formed to create the skilled workforce needed for that.

This new national program is a step up from the earlier successful "Create with AI" project, which was also a joint effort by IICT and YouTube. There's no doubt that this initiative will help Indian youth grab a leading position in the global digital market.

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