If you choose the Science stream, you get some major advantages. It opens up sectors like Engineering, Medical, and Defence. You get an edge in exams for SSC, Railways, NDA, and other technical jobs. You also find opportunities in IT, research, and government labs.

Who is it for? The Science stream is perfect for students who want to enter technical fields or the defence forces. However, remember that competition is high in Science, and the studies can be quite tough.