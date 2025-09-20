Central Government Jobs 2025: ECIL Hiring 160 Technical Officers – Apply Today!
ECIL invites applications for 160 Technical Officer vacancies in 2025. BE/B.Tech graduates have a golden opportunity to join a prestigious central government organization. Secure your future with this rare chance—apply now.
ECIL Jobs: ECIL's Mega Announcement!
ECIL, a leading public sector enterprise, is recruiting for Technical Officer-C positions. This is an excellent Central Government job opportunity for engineers, with 160 vacancies currently open.
Job Details and Salary
There are 160 Technical Officer – C vacancies nationwide. The salary is ₹25,000/month for the first year, rising to ₹31,000 later, plus other government benefits.
Educational Qualification and Age Limit
Applicants need a B.E/B.Tech degree with 60% marks in relevant fields. The age limit is 21-30 years, with relaxation for SC/ST (5 years) and OBC (3 years).
Application Fee and Selection Process
There is no application fee for this job, which is an added benefit. Candidates will be selected through shortlisting and a personal interview. The selection process will be transparent.
Important Dates and How to Apply
Applications are open until September 22, 2025. Apply online only at the official ECIL website, www.ecil.co.in. Please check the official notification for eligibility.