Great Opportunity for Women: TNSRLM Recruitment Open for Rural Livelihood Mission Jobs
Apply now for Community Resource Person jobs with TNSRLM in Virudhunagar. This is a fantastic opportunity for women in Self-Help Groups. No specific educational qualification needed. Apply by September 29, 2025.
TNSRLM Jobs: Awesome Announcement from the TN Government!
The Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM) is inviting applications from eligible female candidates to fill vacant Community Resource Person positions in Virudhunagar district.
Job Details and Salary
Multiple vacancies are open for Community Resource Person. Pay is as per TN govt rules. The role involves training SHGs and helping them access schemes. A great social work opportunity.
Educational Qualification and Eligibility
No specific education is required. Candidates need fitness and skills for training. Must have 5+ years in an SHG, training experience, and know how to use mobile apps. Min age is 21.
Selection and Application Process
No application fee. Selection is via written test and interview. Download the form from https://virudhunagar.nic.in/. Submit by 5:45 PM, Sep 29, 2025, to the TNSRLM office.
