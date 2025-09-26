Top 5 Women’s Colleges at Delhi University 2025: Best Academics and Campus Life
Miranda House
Miranda House is DU's most prestigious women's college, attracting students with its academics and campus life. It is ranked second in the NIRF 2025 college category.
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR)
LSR is known for its academic tradition, safe environment, and diverse activities. It's a great choice for career and personality growth. It ranks 17th in the NIRF 2025 list.
Lady Irwin College
Lady Irwin College is popular for Home Science, Nutrition, and Food Technology courses. It's a top pick for students in health sciences and applied research. It ranks 31st in NIRF 2025.
Gargi College
Gargi College is a popular DU women's college with a vibrant student community. It offers a safe and supportive environment and is ranked 33rd in the NIRF 2025 rankings.
Indraprastha College for Women
Established in 1924, Indraprastha College is DU's oldest women's college. It offers UG & PG courses, focusing on research and innovation, and is known for women's empowerment.