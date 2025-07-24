Image Credit : Getty

1. Set Boundaries

Try to keep clear work hours. Once your workday ends, log off and don’t check your emails. If possible, keep a separate phone or device for work.

2. Take Breaks

Don’t skip your meals. Short breaks during work hours help refresh your mind and keep your energy up.

3. Use Your Holiday Time

Many people don’t take their full holiday allowance, but time off is important. Even a few days away from work can help you recharge.