ChatGPT has launched "Chats for College Students in India," a new feature to help Indian students prepare for exams. This interactive study mode allows students to upload files for personalized learning.
What is "Chats for college students in India"?
"Chats for college students in India" is a section highlighted by OpenAI. It features real examples or stories of how Indian students use ChatGPT, acting like a community outreach feature.
Preparing for exams
Students share how ChatGPT simplifies prepping for exams, learning new skills like coding, and managing college life, from planning to writing resumes for job prep.
Interactive features that personalize learning
With this feature, students can see questions on 56 topics. The best part is they can upload links, photos, and files to get questions, customizing their learning experience.
A new digital assistant for education and job opportunities
This new ChatGPT initiative acts like a personal tutor for Indian students during exams. It follows the recent launch of Study Mode, serving as a practical guide for daily use and career prep.