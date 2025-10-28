IAS Himanshu Gupta from Uttarakhand cleared the UPSC exam three times without coaching. Despite poverty, he achieved success through hard work and determination, becoming an inspiration for UPSC aspirants.

IAS Himanshu Gupta Success Story: The UPSC Civil Services Examination is regarded as one of the most challenging tests in the country. Each year, hundreds of thousands of candidates appear for it, yet only a few succeed. Clearing this examination requires not only hard work but also passion, patience, and unwavering self-belief. One such inspiring individual is Himanshu Gupta, who proved through determination and perseverance that no matter how difficult the circumstances, strong willpower leads to success. Remarkably, IAS Himanshu Gupta cleared the UPSC examination three times without any coaching.

Who is Himanshu Gupta?

Himanshu Gupta is from Sitarganj in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. His childhood was full of struggles. His father was a small shopkeeper who sold tea and struggled to support his family. Despite the poverty, Himanshu's father never let his son's education stop and always encouraged him to move forward.

Travelled 70 Kilometres to School Every Day

Himanshu's childhood was spent in very ordinary circumstances. He used to travel about 70 kilometers every day to a school in Bareilly. His dedication to his studies was so deep that even the difficult journey could not stop him. He completed his early education at a school in the Sirauli town of Bareilly district.

Higher Education from Delhi University and JNU

After completing his schooling, Himanshu Gupta graduated in Botany from Hindu College, Delhi University. After this, he did his post-graduation in Public Administration from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). It was during this time that he decided he would take the UPSC exam and started preparing on his own without any coaching.

Passed UPSC Three Times Without Coaching

Himanshu passed the UPSC exam three times on the strength of his hard work. In his first attempt in 2018, he was selected for the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). In his second attempt in 2019, he secured AIR 309 and became an IPS officer. In his third attempt in 2020, he secured AIR 139 and became an IAS officer.

Worked as a Research Scholar Alongside Studies

Despite the weak financial condition of his family, Himanshu never gave up. He worked as a research scholar at a government college alongside his studies to support himself and his family.

An Inspiration for Millions of Youth Today

Himanshu Gupta's story is not just a tale of success, but it also sends a message that if your determination is strong, success is certain, no matter how difficult the circumstances. Today, he is an example for millions of young people who are preparing for UPSC even without coaching or resources.