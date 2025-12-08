CBSE vs ICSE vs State Board: Which School Is Best for Your Child?
Every parent wants to send their kids to a good school. But the question is, which one is the best? Some say the CBSE syllabus is good, others find the ICSE syllabus tough, and some think the State syllabus is useless.
How to choose a good school for your kids?
Parents often wonder which is better: CBSE, ICSE, or State syllabus. Each has its pros and cons. Choose based on your child's interests, goals, and learning style. Read on for details.
CBSE- Central Board of Secondary Education
CBSE is India's most popular syllabus, focusing on practical knowledge and competitive exams like NEET and JEE. Its simple presentation makes it easy for kids to grasp concepts.
ICSE- Indian Certificate of Secondary Education
The ICSE syllabus is detailed and in-depth, with a strong focus on English. It improves communication skills and is great for students who plan to study abroad. It's a bit tough.
State Syllabus- State Board
State boards have a practical, state-specific curriculum. They emphasize local culture and language. The syllabus is simpler and less stressful than CBSE or ICSE.
Which is better: CBSE, ICSE, or State syllabus?
Choose a school based on your child's learning style and future goals. Factors like budget, school distance, and teaching quality are more vital than the board itself.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.