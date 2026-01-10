A LinkedIn study reports a paradox in India's job market this new year. 84% of Indian professionals feel unprepared to find a new job, largely due to the rise of AI in recruitment and changing skill demands.

A report shows that the new year is creating a significant paradox in India's job market. A LinkedIn report reveals the strange fact that while a major portion of Indian professionals wish to change jobs this year, most are not prepared for it. This report clarifies that recruitment processes led by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and rapidly changing skill requirements have increased uncertainty among job seekers.

Indians Unwilling to Change Jobs

A study report by LinkedIn states that 84 percent of Indian professionals feel mentally unprepared to find a new job. The main reasons for this are the increasing encroachment of AI, the changing skill requirements for today's jobs, and the growing competition in the market.

Statistics show that the number of job applicants in India has more than doubled since the beginning of 2022. This has not only increased competition but also affected the confidence of candidates. Meanwhile, companies are also facing challenges. About 74 percent of Indian recruiters say that finding qualified talent has become more difficult in the past year.

India's Changing Job Market

The report clarifies that AI is no longer just a technical term but has become the foundation of career development and skill assessment in India's job market. 'Today, what professionals need most is a clear understanding of how their skills translate into opportunities and how hiring decisions are actually made,' said Nirajita Banerjee, Senior Managing Editor and career expert at LinkedIn India News. She added that they can bridge this gap by expertly using AI tools. These tools can help people identify the most suitable roles and focus their preparation in the right direction.

LinkedIn's report on the rise of jobs in India highlights key roles that will see continued demand for AI and tech talent in 2026. The top three positions on this list include Prompt Engineer, AI Engineer, and Software Engineer.