Didn’t Clear UPSC or SSC? Explore These High-Growth Career Paths
UPSC or SSC failure doesn’t mean the end of your career. Aspirants can explore rewarding opportunities in the private sector, startups, teaching, media, and other fields beyond government jobs.
What after UPSC/SSC?
Private sector jobs
Other Exams
State Services and Other Exams: After central services, many try state PSC, teacher, or police exams. UPSC/SSC prep experience is a big help, boosting success chances.
Entrepreneurship
Startups and Entrepreneurship: Skills from exam prep, like planning and problem-solving, are great for business. Youth are turning to startups, freelancing, and digital ventures.
Education
Research
Media, Research, and Think Tanks: Exam aspirants have strong knowledge of current affairs. This makes them ideal for roles like researcher, reporter, or policy analyst.
New career paths
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.