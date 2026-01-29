AI Job Revolution: Millions of New Careers Await as AI Takes Over Routine Jobs
AI may replace routine jobs but create millions of new roles in agriculture, finance, and tech. Ajay Kumar Sood, India’s Principal Scientific Adviser, urges youth to reskill as AI labs and training expand nationwide.
AI
Fears about AI causing job losses are common. But India's top science advisor, Ajay Kumar Sood, says that while AI will replace repetitive tasks, it will also create millions of new jobs.
1990s Computer Revolution
Comparing this to the 1990s computer boom, he said, 'We feared job losses then too. But people learned new skills, sparking a job revolution. We are at a similar moment now.'
Changes in Agriculture and Finance
He predicts that AI will bring massive changes to sectors like Agriculture and Finance. New types of jobs will emerge in these fields. He urged young people to prepare and stressed the importance of reskilling.
AI Labs in Small Towns
To tackle this tech shift, the government is setting up AI and Data Labs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This will help train youth, including those from rural areas, in modern tech.
Global AI Summit
He made these comments ahead of the upcoming 'AI Impact Summit.' The future of AI technology and its impact will be discussed at this conference.
Stay updated with the latest Education News and Career News, including exam notifications, results, admissions, and job alerts. Get expert tips on higher education, government exams, and skill development to boost your career growth. Explore updates on scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and recruitment trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in education and career planning.