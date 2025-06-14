9 great medical careers beyond MBBS after NEET UG 2025
Beyond MBBS, NEET UG 2025 opens doors to awesome medical careers. Explore options like BSc Nursing, BPharm, BDS, and BAMS. Discover exciting courses, career paths, and salary details.
Medical careers
Lakhs of students take the NEET UG exam every year, dreaming of becoming doctors. This year's results have been declared by NTA.
NEET UG is seen as the main path to MBBS, but the medical field offers much more. This exam opens doors to other great courses with tons of career potential. Explore these options beyond MBBS.
MBBS: Becoming a doctor is the first choice
India has about 1.05 lakh MBBS seats, making it super competitive. This 5.5-year course includes a one-year internship. After this, students can practice, research, or specialize further.
BSc Nursing: High-demand course
BSc Nursing, a 4-year course, is in high demand globally. You need at least 50% in 10+2 (PCB). Fees in government colleges range from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh. Starting salary in India is ₹3 to ₹5 lakh, going up to ₹20 to ₹50 lakh abroad.
BPharm: Career in the pharmaceutical industry
Bachelor of Pharmacy is a 4-year course covering drug development, pharmacology, and research. Admission requires 50% with PCB or PCM. India's pharma industry hit $50 billion in 2024, offering great job opportunities.
BDS: A great option to become a dentist
Bachelor of Dental Surgery is a 5-year course with a one-year internship. Admission is based on NEET UG score. India has over 27,000 BDS seats. Starting salary is ₹3 to ₹8 lakh, reaching ₹15 to ₹30 lakh with private practice or MDS.
BAMS: Build a career in Ayurveda
BAMS (5.5 years) blends Ayurvedic science and modern medicine. NEET qualification and 50% in 10+2 (PCB) are required. India's AYUSH sector is expected to reach $23 billion by 2028.
BVSc & AH: Bright future in veterinary science
BVSc & Animal Husbandry (5.5 years) requires a NEET score and 50% in 10+2 (PCB). Starting salary is ₹3 to ₹7 lakh, reaching ₹15 lakh with experience. Great for animal lovers.
BPT: Career in physiotherapy
BPT (4 years + 6-month internship) needs 50% in 10+2 (PCB). India's physiotherapy sector could reach $1 billion by 2028. Salaries range from ₹2 to ₹6 lakh initially, and ₹8 to ₹15 lakh after specializing.
BSc Biotechnology: Research and technology
BSc Biotechnology (3-4 years) uses biology for tech solutions in pharma, agriculture, and health. It offers careers in research, genetic engineering, and vaccine development.
BSc Bio-Medical Science: Health tech
This course combines biology, medicine, and engineering, offering scope in medical device design, diagnostics, and clinical testing. Salaries can range from ₹3 to ₹6 lakh, reaching ₹10 to ₹20 lakh with experience.
Choosing a medical career: Keep this in mind
- Consider your interests, budget, and career goals.
- Check college rankings, placements, and infrastructure.
MBBS and BDS are best for clinical work, while BSc, BPT, and BPharm suit research, technology, and work-life balance seekers.