The NTA has released the NEET UG 2025 results on June 14th. Students can check their results and download the final answer key on neet.nta.nic.in. Counselling will follow the result declaration.

NEET UG Result 2025: The NEET UG result has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, i.e. on June 14. If you appeared for this year's NEET UG exam, you can now check your result on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with your result, the final answer key is also available for download.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) examination was conducted across the country on May 4, in which more than 20 lakh students participated. This exam is very important for students who want to study medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS in colleges across the country. Apart from this, NEET UG exam was conducted at 5453 centres in the country and 14 centres abroad. You can visit the official website to learn more information related to NEET UG.

How to check NEET UG 2025 result

Step 1: Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “NEET UG 2025 Result” link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your admit card number and date of birth.

Step 4: Now. you can check NEET UG result.

Step 5: Download the PDF of your result. Finally, make sure to take a printout of your result.

Counselling will be scheduled after the result

After the declaration of NEET UG result, counselling is scheduled by the Medical Council Committee (MCC). This counselling is conducted in a total of four phases. After checking their result, students will be able to take admission in MBBS programme by participating in counselling according to their rank. Also, to take part in the counselling process, students must register and fill in their choices on the given dates.