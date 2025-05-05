10 Tricky Reasoning Puzzles: Test Your IQ and Problem Solving Skills
Logical Reasoning Quiz with Solutions: Preparing for a government job? Want to master reasoning and puzzles? These brain-teasing questions will test your preparation and bring you closer to success. Try solving them.
10 Tricky and Fun IQ Questions
Blood Relation Question: 1
Question: Ravi's mother, Seema, is Anil's sister. Anil's son, Ajay, is Riya's father. How is Riya related to Ravi?
A. Niece
B. Nephew
C. Cousin
D. Sister
Answer: A. Niece
Word Puzzle (Odd One Out)
Which word is different?
A. Teacher
B. Doctor
C. Lawyer
D. Hospital
Answer: D. Hospital (Others are professions)
Maths Puzzle: Missing Number
2, 6, 12, 20, ?, 42.
A. 30
B. 28
C. 32
D. 34
Answer: A. 30 (Logic: +4, +6, +8, +10...)
Direction & Distance
A person walks 5 km north, turns right 3 km, then south 5 km. How far from the start?
A. 3 km
B. 5 km
C. 8 km
D. 10 km
Answer: A. 3 km
Number Series Question
5, 11, 23, 47,?
A. 95
B. 87
C. 96
D. 99
Answer: A. 95 (Logic: ×2 +1)
Coding-Decoding Question
If "ROAD" = "URDG", then "CAR" = ?
A. FDV
B. FDU
C. EDV
D. EDU
Answer: A. FDV (+3 to each letter)
Puzzle (Logical Reasoning)
6 people in a room, each shakes hands with the other 5. Total handshakes?
A. 15
B. 12
C. 10
D. 20
Answer: A. 15 (n(n-1)/2)
Letter Series Question
A, D, G, J,?
A. M
B. K
C. N
D. L
Answer: A. M (+3 each step)
Logical Arrangement Question
Arrange logically: 1. Child, 2. College, 3. Job, 4. School, 5. Old age.
A. 1-4-2-3-5
B. 1-2-4-3-5
C. 1-4-3-2-5
D. 1-4-2-3-5
Answer: A. 1-4-2-3-5
Calendar Puzzle Question
If Jan 1, 2023, was Sunday, what day is Jan 1, 2024?
A. Sunday
B. Monday
C. Tuesday
D. Wednesday
Answer: B. Monday (2023 wasn't a leap year)