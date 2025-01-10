Zomato Launches 15 Minute food delivery service; to compete against Swiggy Bolt, Zepto Cafe, BigBasket, Blinki

Zomato is launching a 15-minute food delivery service. Here are the full details.

Food delivery companies

Food delivery companies have proliferated in India. Various companies, including Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto, are competing in the food delivery market. Each of these companies is innovating to meet consumer demand in this increasingly competitive market. Meanwhile, India's leading food delivery company, Zomato, has launched a 15-minute food delivery service in India. This means that if you order food on Zomato, it will arrive at your location in just 15 minutes. This service has been launched in major cities across the country, including Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai.

Zomato's speed food service

How to use Zomato's speed food service? Zomato introduced a 10-minute food delivery service two years ago. However, due to a lack of expected reception, the service was discontinued. Now, they have reintroduced the 15-minute food delivery plan. Let's see how to use Zomato's speed food service. 1. Open the Zomato app on your smartphone. 2. Click on the '15-minute delivery' option. 3. Upon clicking, you will receive a list of restaurants and food items. 4. When you select your desired item, the food will be delivered to you within 15 minutes.

Swiggy food delivery

Swiggy, Zepto, Blinkit: Not just Zomato, new companies like Swiggy, Zepto, Blinkit, Swish, Zing, and Ola Dash are also involved in high-speed food delivery services in India. Swiggy, Zomato's main competitor, has introduced the Snacc app specifically for implementing a 15-minute food delivery service. Previously, Swiggy operated a fast food delivery service through the Bolt app, and now Snacc has joined this list. Blinkit, Zomato's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) division, operates a 10-minute food delivery service. This company delivers food from its stores to customers. Similarly, Zepto also operates a fast food delivery service. This company delivers food from its cafes within short distances.

Zomato and Swiggy

Advantages and disadvantages of this plan: Similarly, Swish, a Bangalore-based startup, has implemented a 10-minute food delivery plan. In addition, a startup called Ola Dash also provides fast food service. There are various advantages and disadvantages to fast food service. 1. It is very useful for those who are very hungry when they get food in 15 minutes. 2. Since food is delivered in 15 minutes, food companies will charge a very high fee for this. You have to be prepared to pay this. 3. Since food is prepared and delivered very quickly, its quality is questionable. 4. With already high traffic in big cities, food delivery workers will be under severe pressure due to the urgency of delivering food in 15 minutes.

