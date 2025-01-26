West Bengal govt offers Rs 5 lakh one-time grant for retiring contractual employees

The West Bengal government has announced a significant decision for temporary, contractual, and daily wage employees. The Finance Department has issued a notification regarding a one-time financial assistance upon retirement.

Major Decision by the State

One-time Grant Upon Retirement

Temporary, contractual, and daily allowance employees will no longer have to wait to receive a one-time financial grant upon retirement.

Proactive Finance Department

The Finance Department has already taken steps to ensure that the employees receive the financial grant quickly after retirement.

Online System Implemented

The state government has decided to implement an online system to ensure that temporary employees of various state departments receive their retirement benefits quickly and accurately.

Finance Department Notification

The Finance Department recently issued a notification instructing the design of a complete online process for disbursing retirement benefits.

Apply Online

Departments and district administrations have been informed that directorates and equivalent organizations can now apply online for the one-time grant through HRMS.

Organizations Under Directorate

Organizations under the directorate can apply after obtaining approval from the director, expediting the process.

Quick Disbursement

This process ensures quick disbursement of funds to retired employees, according to Nabanna (state secretariat).

₹5 Lakh Grant

Contractual, temporary, and daily wage employees will now receive a one-time financial grant of ₹5 lakh upon retirement. Previously, they received Rs 3 lakh. Due to Mamata Banerjee's initiative, they now receive Rs 5 lakh.

