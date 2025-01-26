West Bengal govt offers Rs 5 lakh one-time grant for retiring contractual employees

The West Bengal government has announced a significant decision for temporary, contractual, and daily wage employees. The Finance Department has issued a notification regarding a one-time financial assistance upon retirement.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 1:10 PM IST

Major Decision by the State

The state government has taken a major decision for temporary, contractual, and daily wage employees. The Finance Department has already issued a notification.

article_image2

One-time Grant Upon Retirement

Temporary, contractual, and daily allowance employees will no longer have to wait to receive a one-time financial grant upon retirement.

article_image3

Proactive Finance Department

The Finance Department has already taken steps to ensure that the employees receive the financial grant quickly after retirement.

article_image4

Online System Implemented

The state government has decided to implement an online system to ensure that temporary employees of various state departments receive their retirement benefits quickly and accurately.

article_image5

Finance Department Notification

The Finance Department recently issued a notification instructing the design of a complete online process for disbursing retirement benefits.

article_image6

Apply Online

Departments and district administrations have been informed that directorates and equivalent organizations can now apply online for the one-time grant through HRMS.

article_image7

Organizations Under Directorate

Organizations under the directorate can apply after obtaining approval from the director, expediting the process.

article_image8

Quick Disbursement

This process ensures quick disbursement of funds to retired employees, according to Nabanna (state secretariat).

article_image9

₹5 Lakh Grant

Contractual, temporary, and daily wage employees will now receive a one-time financial grant of ₹5 lakh upon retirement. Previously, they received Rs 3 lakh. Due to Mamata Banerjee's initiative, they now receive Rs 5 lakh.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

What is a PAN Card? When was it introduced, who needs it, how to apply; everything you need to know AJR

What is a PAN Card? When was it introduced, who needs it, how to apply; everything you need to know

comprehensive guide to mastering home loans in India. Learn about eligibility, tax benefits, interest rates, EMI optimization, and strategies to save money

Understanding Home Loans: Eligibility, Interest Rates, and Application Process Explained

SWR plans new Rs 1,500 crore railway terminal near Devanahalli to ease congestion in Bengaluru vkp

SWR plans new Rs 1,500 crore railway terminal near Devanahalli to ease congestion in Bengaluru

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington gcw

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington

Shock for Karnataka liquor consumers as govt hikes tax on Beer by up to Rs 50 vkp

BREAKING: Shock for Karnataka liquor consumers as govt hikes tax on Beer by up to Rs 45

Recent Stories

PHOTOS: Mamta Kulkarni's spiritual journey as Mahamandaleshwar NTI

PHOTOS: Mamta Kulkarni's spiritual journey as Mahamandaleshwar

'Leader by example': PM Modi picks up waste at Kartavya Path on 76th Republic Day, wins hearts (WATCH) shk

'Leader by example': PM Modi picks up waste at Kartavya Path on 76th Republic Day, wins hearts (WATCH)

Gold Price RISES on Republic Day: Check today's latest market trends NTI

Gold Price RISES on Republic Day: Check today's latest market trends

Republic Day parade 2025: Jharkhand Tableau honours late Ratan Tata's legacy with special tribute (WATCH) vkp

Republic Day parade 2025: Jharkhand Tableau honours late Ratan Tata's legacy with special tribute (WATCH)

Republic Day 2025: 5000 artists with over 45 forms perform at Kartavya Path during R-day parade [WATCH] anr

In a first, 5000 artists, 45 dance forms cover entire Kartavya Path at Republic Day Parade 2025 [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Video Icon
Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Video Icon
India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

Video Icon
Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Video Icon