This journey starts with one small EMI. Soon, you're buying a fridge, an AC, and a washing machine the same way. Eventually, your total monthly EMIs become more than your salary. What happens if you lose your job for some reason? How will you pay those EMIs? If your credit score gets affected, you won't even get a home loan tomorrow. So, don't take a loan unless it's absolutely necessary. We must make it a habit to live happily with what we have and save money. No-Cost EMI is just a facility; be careful it doesn't become a burden. Financial freedom is not about owning more things, it's about living a debt-free life.

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