Several big-ticket stocks like Tata Steel, Vodafone-Idea, Indian Oil, Ola Electric, and SAIL are set to be in the spotlight today. We can expect a lot of action in these shares thanks to their Q4 results and other major company updates.

The stock market is likely to have a choppy session this Monday. Global markets are already nervous because of US President Donald Trump's new warning to Iran and rising crude oil prices. On top of that, weak signals from Gift Nifty suggest our own market might open in the red. Even on Friday, the market saw some profit-booking, with the Sensex falling 161 points to close at 75,237.99 and the Nifty dropping 46 points to 23,643.50. But even in a slow market, there are always chances to make money. Several companies are announcing their quarterly results and major business updates today, which means some specific stocks will see a lot of action. Let's take a look at 15 stocks that could be buzzing today.

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Tata Steel's Superb Results

There's good news for investors in this Tata Group steel giant. For the quarter ending in March, the company's net profit shot up by a massive 147% to ₹2,965 crore, compared to ₹1,201 crore in the same period last year. After such fantastic profits, the stock is expected to see a good rally today.

Hindustan Copper's Strong Earnings

The government-owned copper producer, Hindustan Copper, has reported a huge 134% jump in its year-on-year profit. The company's consolidated net profit for the March quarter increased to ₹444 crore, up from just ₹189 crore last year. This stock will be on everyone's radar today because of these strong results.

SAIL's Profit Jumps

Another government steel company, SAIL (Steel Authority of India), also had a great fourth quarter. Its net profit grew by 46.7% year-on-year to ₹1,836 crore, compared to ₹1,251 crore in the March quarter last year. Investors might benefit from this positive trend in the steel sector today.

Premier Energies Shows Impressive Growth

Premier Energies, a company in the solar and renewable energy sector, has posted a 64.4% increase in its profit. The company's net profit grew from ₹277.8 crore to ₹456.8 crore. Thanks to strong revenue growth, we can expect some good movement in this share today.

PFC's Mega Merger Update

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has taken another step towards its proposed merger with REC Limited. The company's board has passed a resolution to seek formal approval from the President of India for the deal. Investors will be keeping a close eye on this stock due to this major corporate update.

Power Grid Corporation's Steady Growth

The country's largest power transmission company, Power Grid Corporation, released its quarterly results on Friday. In the fourth quarter, the company's net profit rose by 9.7% to ₹4,546.3 crore. Given its strong fundamentals, this government stock may remain stable or see gains today.

IOC Results Today

Government-owned oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is set to announce its fourth-quarter (Q4) results today. We can expect heavy trading activity in this stock throughout the day before the results are out.

All Eyes on Ola Electric

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric will also be presenting its quarterly financial results today. This could be a very important stock for investors who track the auto and EV sectors.

JSW Cement's Numbers Are Coming

The JSW Group's cement company is also ready to present its Q4 performance report card today. Those interested in the infrastructure and construction sectors might want to watch this share closely.

Cochin Shipyard's Mixed Bag

This shipbuilding major has delivered mixed results. In the fourth quarter, the company's revenue and net profit saw a slight year-on-year decline, but its margins improved due to better operational efficiency. It will be interesting to see how the stock moves today with this mixed news.

Bajaj Electricals Reports a Loss

The last quarter was not good for the Bajaj Group company. Bajaj Electricals reported a net loss of ₹67.5 crore in the fourth quarter due to weak performance. Last year in the same quarter, it had made a profit of ₹59.1 crore. The stock might face selling pressure today.

Delhivery's Profit Dips Slightly

The profit of logistics and courier service company Delhivery fell by a tiny 0.2% to ₹72.4 crore in the fourth quarter. This is compared to ₹72.6 crore in the same quarter last year. After these almost flat results, the stock may see a mixed reaction today.

US FDA Inspects Emcure Pharma

The US drug regulator, US FDA, completed a key inspection (cGMP Inspection) at this Pune-based pharma company's plant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, between May 6 and May 15, 2026. We could see some action in this pharma stock today following updates on this inspection.

NCC Ltd's Profit Declines

The profit of major infrastructure company NCC Ltd has fallen by 18.8% this time. The company's net profit for the fourth quarter dropped to ₹206 crore, from ₹253.8 crore in the same period last year. The stock may appear sluggish today due to these results.

Vodafone Idea's Bumper Profit

This debt-ridden telecom company has surprised everyone. In the fourth quarter, Vodafone Idea posted a net profit of a whopping ₹51,970 crore. This is a massive jump from the ₹5,286 crore loss in the previous quarter. The company recorded this profit through a special financial entry known as an 'Exceptional Gain'. All eyes will be on this stock today.

Disclaimer:The information in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult your financial advisor or a market expert before putting money in any stock.