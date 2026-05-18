Indian gold and silver prices were volatile on May 18, 2026, driven by global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and a recent hike in import duties. Geopolitical tensions and inflation fears also contributed to sharp price swings.

Gold and silver prices in India continued to remain volatile on May 18, 2026, as global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations, import duty changes, and geopolitical tensions influenced bullion markets across the country. Investors, jewellery buyers, and traders are closely tracking daily movements in precious metal rates as both gold and silver continue to witness sharp swings in recent weeks.

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According to the latest bullion market updates, prices of 24-carat and 22-carat gold varied slightly across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Silver prices too remained under pressure after witnessing corrections in recent trading sessions. Market experts believe that international spot prices, fluctuations in the US dollar, and changes in India’s import duties are among the biggest factors impacting domestic bullion prices.

The recent hike in gold and silver import duties by the Indian government has also affected the domestic market sentiment. Reports indicate that import duties were raised significantly in an attempt to reduce dependence on imports and ease pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves. This move came amid ongoing economic concerns linked to Middle East tensions and rising inflation fears globally.

Bullion analysts note that gold continues to be viewed as a safe-haven investment during uncertain economic conditions. However, the sharp rise in prices over the past few months has made jewellery purchases more expensive for consumers across India. Silver, meanwhile, has shown higher volatility due to its dual role as both an industrial and investment metal.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today (May 16 2026): Gold & Silver Prices Swing Wild After Import Duty Hike, Check Latest Rates In Your City

In recent weeks, silver prices witnessed steep corrections after touching record highs earlier this year. Market observers say profit booking, easing industrial demand, and cooling commodity markets contributed to the decline. Despite the short-term correction, long-term demand for both gold and silver remains strong among Indian households and investors.

Jewellers across metro cities are also seeing cautious buying trends as customers wait for price stability before making large purchases. Wedding season demand and festive buying are expected to continue supporting bullion markets in the coming weeks. Experts advise investors to monitor global inflation data, US Federal Reserve policy decisions, and currency movements for further direction in gold and silver prices.

City-wise Gold And Silver Rates (Indicative)

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) Silver (1 kg) Delhi ₹1,10,660 ₹1,01,450 ₹2,43,040 Mumbai ₹1,10,510 ₹1,01,130 ₹2,43,460 Chennai ₹1,10,800* ₹1,01,700* ₹2,44,160 Kolkata ₹1,10,550 ₹1,01,250 ₹2,43,130 Bengaluru ₹1,10,700* ₹1,01,400* ₹2,43,650 Hyderabad ₹1,10,750* ₹1,01,500* ₹2,43,840

*Indicative market rates based on prevailing bullion trends. Prices may vary across jewellers and include market fluctuations.

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