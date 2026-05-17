Business leaders and startup representatives believe PM Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Norway will bolster economic ties, focusing on sustainability, green tech, and startup collaboration, marking a significant strategic pivot toward Northern Europe.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Norway, business leaders and startup representatives said the visit is expected to strengthen India-Norway economic cooperation, with a focus on sustainability, green technology, startups and skilled talent collaboration.

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Norwegian Business Leader Welcomes Visit

Speaking to ANI, Atle Brynestad, Owner, Chairman and CEO of Hadeland Glassverk, said PM Modi's visit would help deepen business and cultural ties between the two countries. "It's very important that he found time to come to Norway. He's a world leader today. He's working for peace for his own people, for the peace in the world, for free trade," Brynestad said.

Highlighting India's importance as a market, he said, "India is an amazing place. I have been doing business with India for more than 40 years... I think the cooperation between India and Norway is growing, and it's absolutely a big, big future for cooperation." Brynestad also stressed the role of design, craftsmanship and skilled workforce collaboration between the two countries. "We like to establish much closer relations with India... because you have a lot of skilled workers in India," he said while speaking about expanding production and design partnerships.

Indian Startups See Opportunities in Green Tech

Meanwhile, Indian startup representatives said the India-Nordic Summit could open new opportunities in green technology, education, sustainability and startup collaboration. Abhishek Chola, Founder and CEO of Just Learn and part of a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation, said Norway and other Nordic nations have strong capabilities in sustainable technologies and clean-tech innovation.

"This Nordic Summit will open many opportunities between all Nordic nations and, of course, India too, because now we are working in very sustainable technologies and Norway is very good in green tech startups and sustainability," Chola told ANI.

India as a 'Global Talent Powerhouse'

He added that India is increasingly being recognised globally not just as a large market, but also as a talent and innovation hub. "India is not only a big market, but India is also called a global talent powerhouse," he said.

On startup cooperation, Chola said stronger India-Nordic ties could help both sides collaborate in technology, education and skill development. "This particular summit will provide a good opportunity for both sides startups... to collaborate in technologies, in education, in skill development and towards sustainability," he said.

He further noted that India's startup ecosystem is playing an increasingly important role in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics. "India will play a very big and significant role in the years to come because now in the coming times we need to adopt many new technologies," he added.

A Historic Visit

The Prime Minister's visit, scheduled for May 18-19, marks the first time an Indian premier has travelled to the Nordic nation in 43 years, signalling a major strategic pivot toward Northern Europe. In Norway, PM Modi will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19 and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. (ANI)