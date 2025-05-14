Stock market losers: Raymond tanks over 64% in one of its sharpest falls
The stock market showed gains on Wednesday, May 14, with Sensex up 200 points and Nifty up 95 points by midday. Despite this, Raymond's shares plummeted by over 64%. Here are the top 10 losing stocks of the day.
| Published : May 14 2025, 01:31 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : freepik@kroshka__nastya
1- Raymond Share Price
Decline - 64.77% Current Price - 551.20 Rupees
Image Credit : freepik
2- Syrma SGS Technology Share Price
Decline - 5.72% Current Price - 532.50 Rupees
Image Credit : our own
3- Metropolis Health Share Price
Decline - 5.08% Current Price - 1615.50 Rupees
Image Credit : freepik
4- Coromandel Share Price
Decline - 3.33% Current Price - 2352.00 Rupees
Image Credit : freepik@pvproductions
5- Vijaya Diagnostic Share Price
Decline - 3.15% Current Price - 939.50 Rupees
Image Credit : freepik
6- Raymond Lifestyle Share Price
Decline - 2.97% Current Price - 980.00 Rupees
Image Credit : freepik
7- REC Share Price
Decline - 2.56% Current Price - 391.55 Rupees
Image Credit : Freepik@CreativeDesign786
8- Godfrey Philips Share Price
Decline - 2.29% Current Price - 8787.00 Rupees
Image Credit : freepik
9- Carborundum Uni Share Price
Decline - 2.27% Current Price - 962.00 Rupees
Image Credit : Freepik@FrolopiatonPalm
10- Jubilant Ingrevia Share Price
Decline - 2.09% Current Price - 686.50 Rupees (Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a good expert before investing in any stock)
