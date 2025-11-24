LG Electronics signed a strategic partnership with Expo City Dubai Authority to supply advanced HVAC and AI home solutions for its new smart city, expanding LG's presence as a key solutions provider in the Middle East market.

LG Electronics Inc. will provide advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) home solutions to the smart city under development in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

Strategic Partnership for Smart City Development

The company said Sunday that it signed a strategic partnership for smart city development on Wednesday with Expo City Dubai Authority, as per the Pulse report. The deal positions LG as a solutions provider across business-to-consumer, business-to-business, and business-to-government segments in the Middle East.

Building on Regional Experience

The agreement follows discussions at the Korea-UAE Business Roundtable on expanding AI technologies, applied AI services, and AI- and energy-related infrastructure. LG has previous experience in the region, supplying high-brightness light-emitting diode (LED) signage for Expo 2020 Dubai and delivering built-in appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens, to 3,000 smart city households. The company plans to leverage this experience for the new project, the report added.

About Dubai's Sustainable Smart City

Dubai's smart city spans 3.5 square kilometers on the former Expo 2020 site and is expected to house about 35,000 residents. Designed as a sustainable city using AI and renewable energy, it aligns with the UAE government's "We the UAE 2031" vision, focusing on carbon neutrality and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Commitment to UAE's Vision

"Our differentiated HVAC technologies and AI home-hub-based smart home solutions will contribute to the UAE's long-term vision," said LG Electronics Chief Executive Officer Cho Joo-wan, Pulse reported. "We will accelerate efforts to secure public sector projects in the Middle East, where many developments are government-led." (ANI)