Gold Price DROPS Amid Wedding Season On November 24: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold Price: The gold market is always fluctuating. On the first day of the week, Monday, gold prices saw a significant drop. What is the selling price of the yellow metal on November 24th? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices dropped significantly at the start of the week. Today's gold price in Kolkata: 18 carat is ₹9,385/gram, down by ₹53. 10 grams cost ₹93,850, a drop of ₹530.
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 Carat: 1 gram costs ₹11,470, down by ₹65. 10 grams cost ₹114,700, down by ₹650. 24 Carat: 1 gram costs ₹12,513, down by ₹71. 10 grams cost ₹125,130, down by ₹710.
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Mumbai: 22K at ₹114,700/10g, down ₹650. In Delhi: 22K at ₹114,850/10g, down ₹650. Check the latest 18, 22, and 24 carat rates.
Image Credit : Google
Today's Gold Price
Today's gold price in Hyderabad: 22K at ₹114,700/10g, down ₹650. In Jaipur: 22K at ₹114,850/10g, down ₹650. Check the latest 18, 22, and 24 carat rates.
Image Credit : Beno
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices in Chennai: 22K down by ₹1100, 24K by ₹1210. In Patna: 22K down by ₹650, 24K by ₹710. Check the latest rates for 18, 22, and 24 carat gold.
