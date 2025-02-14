SHOCKING! Mukesh Ambani offers THESE products for just Rs 11

Several brands under businessman Mukesh Ambani sell various products for just Rs 11. Let's explore what you can buy at this affordable price.

Mukesh Ambani

Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is a business tycoon. His empire spans energy, telecom, retail, and entertainment. Uniquely, his market entry often brings lower prices for consumers. Even at the top, he offers products for Rs 11! Let's see what's available at this price.

Reliance Jio

Starting with India's number one telecom brand, Jio, it has offered affordable plans since its launch, forcing competitors like Vodafone and Airtel to reduce their prices. Jio's cheapest recharge plan now starts at Rs 11. Also Read | Reliance Jio revises Rs 69 and Rs 139 recharge plan | Check what's new

Ambani's FMCG Brand

In the soft drink market, Mukesh Ambani launched Campa Cola at almost half the price of competitors like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, disrupting the industry. Campa Cola, Rasika glucose drink, and Spinner sports drink are sold for just Rs 10, creating stiff competition for major FMCG brands.

Reliance Consumer Products

A variety of biscuits and snacks are sold for Rs 10 at Reliance Retail stores, making daily essentials affordable for everyone. Also Read | Apple CEO Tim Cook's success mantra: Hiring smart, thinking bold, and adapting fast

Reliance Retail

Ambani's strategy isn't just about selling products; it's about providing affordable daily necessities. Telecom, soft drinks, and snacks are all budget-friendly.

