Excelsoft Technologies will announce its IPO allotment status on November 24. The global SaaS learning company’s Rs 500 crore IPO was oversubscribed 43.19 times, indicating very strong investor demand.

Investors waiting eagerly for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO allotment can finally breathe easy, the company will announce the allotment status on Monday, November 24. Once released, applicants can check their results on the websites of MUFG Intime India, NSE, and BSE.

Massive Subscription on Strong Demand

Excelsoft Technologies, a global SaaS player in the learning and assessment space, saw an exceptional response from investors. As per NSE data, the IPO was subscribed a whopping 43.19 times.

Here's how each category performed:

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 101.69 times

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 47.55 times

Retail Investors: 15.62 times

Overall, the 3.07 crore shares on offer attracted bids for more than 132 crore shares—reflecting strong confidence in the company's growth story.

IPO Details and Fund Plans

The Rs 500 crore IPO was priced between Rs 114–Rs 120 per share.

It included:

Fresh issue: Rs 180 crore

Offer for Sale: Rs 320 crore by promoter Pedanta Technologies

The company plans to use the fresh capital to buy land and construct a new building at its Mysore campus, upgrade its facilities, strengthen IT systems, and meet general corporate needs.

What Does Excelsoft Do?

Excelsoft is a well-established name in digital learning and assessments. The company offers AI-powered exam tools, proctoring solutions, learning content design, and education technology services across 19 countries. It operates in four major verticals and serves institutions across the globe.

How to Check Excelsoft Technologies IPO Allotment

On MUFG Intime India

Visit the registrar's portal

Select Excelsoft Technologies Limited

Enter your application number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or account details

Click Submit

On NSE

Go to NSE IPO bid verification

Choose "Equity & SME IPO bid details"

Select EXCELSOFT

Enter PAN and application details

Hit Submit

On BSE

Visit BSE IPO allotment page

Select Equity - Excelsoft Technologies Limited

Enter PAN or application number

Click Search

Listing Date

Excelsoft Technologies is set to list on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, November 26 at 10 am.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

According to market observers, the stock is trading at a GMP of Rs 128, which is about 6.67% higher than the upper price band, hinting at modest listing gains.